Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,480 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 278,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

