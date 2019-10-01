Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter worth $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis set a $6.00 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

MDRR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,489. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

