Kanawha Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

