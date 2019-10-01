Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

EEM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 1,891,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,431,695. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

