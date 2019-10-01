Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,773,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,786,000 after buying an additional 277,126 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 87.3% in the first quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. 82,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,508. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

