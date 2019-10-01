Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Acuity Brands by 49.7% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Acuity Brands by 21.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 187.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $160.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.91.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

