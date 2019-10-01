Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.77.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

