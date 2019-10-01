Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 848 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. 76,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.