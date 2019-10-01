Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $11.41 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. 10,350,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,242,416. The company has a market cap of $276.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.