Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 815,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $16,756,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 78,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,424,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.63. 14,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

