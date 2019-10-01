KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Shares Bought by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned about 0.12% of KEMET worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KEMET currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $73,014.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,309.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 338,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. KEMET Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. KEMET had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.26%. KEMET’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

