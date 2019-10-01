Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €540.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €602.00 ($700.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €549.40 ($638.84).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA KER opened at €467.55 ($543.66) on Friday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €448.17.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.