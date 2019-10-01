Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 71 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.47.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $377.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.