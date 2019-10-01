Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 116.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,035,000 after buying an additional 2,906,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7,373.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 864,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,037,000 after acquiring an additional 556,109 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.53. 611,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,320,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,942,337.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

