Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $3.04 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. Darden Restaurants makes up about 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens cut Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.85.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,803. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $116.43. 863,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

