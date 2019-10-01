Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $6.32 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 4,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $149.61. 2,614,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,847,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

