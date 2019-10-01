Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 476 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 231.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.75. 5,577,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,821,712. The company has a market cap of $504.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,109,072 shares of company stock valued at $576,446,388. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

