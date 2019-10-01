Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43, approximately 498,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 444,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti set a $5.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kirkland’s from $1.80 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.38). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Kirkland’s’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 437.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 410,701 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,368,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 295,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 119,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

