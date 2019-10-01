Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €56.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €71.50 ($83.14) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.60 ($71.63).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

ETR SKB opened at €35.86 ($41.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €28.24 ($32.84) and a 52 week high of €54.80 ($63.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.