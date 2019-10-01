Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.19 ($51.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

