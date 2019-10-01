Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tutor Perini worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,406,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,362 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,138,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 259,658 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 375,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 219,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,805,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 164,538 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,617. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $720.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

