Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,814,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,731,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,265,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 263,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,444 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,478,000.

VNQI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.30. 271,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,629. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

