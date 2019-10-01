Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 8.1%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, approximately 1,959,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,287,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $123,584.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $291,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 791,932 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,451. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.