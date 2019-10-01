Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 9,442 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.24% of NGL Energy Partners worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $152,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,812.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NGL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. 3,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,719. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

