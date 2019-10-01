Lamb Weston (LW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on LW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

