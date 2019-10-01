Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.06)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $142-$146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.51 million.Landec also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.28-0.32 EPS.

Shares of Landec stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 100,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,969. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $315.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Landec had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $152.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

