Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Legend Power Systems Inc (CVE:LPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 135000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.

About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartGATE, a patented device designed to provide energy savings through conservation voltage reduction to commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

