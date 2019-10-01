Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,319 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,431,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,652,000 after acquiring an additional 420,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 568.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 451,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 383,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,302,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 217,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,924,000 after purchasing an additional 167,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of LEG stock remained flat at $$40.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 419,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

