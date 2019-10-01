Lethean Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Lethean has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $300,702.00 and $520.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01019611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022257 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090823 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 790,557,523 coins and its circulating supply is 720,557,523 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

