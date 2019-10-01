Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0189

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $47,804.00 and $27.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,578.06 or 2.11186707 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023470 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,530,075 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

