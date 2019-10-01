LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LRAD Corporation, formerly known as American Technology Corporation, is a provider of commercial, government, and military directed acoustics products. Its product lines include The Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD®), NeoPlanar® and SoundSaber and HyperSonic Sound® (HSS®). The LRAD® is a high-intensity directional acoustic array designed for long-range communication and unmistakable warning. NeoPlanar® and SoundSaber products put out an intelligible column of sound and are used in outdoor and in-building mass communication systems. The HSS® technology uses ultrasonic energy to focus one’s sound to one’s intended listener and nowhere else. Its LRAD® directional sound systems are being used in applications including, fixed and mobile military deployments, maritime security, critical infrastructure and perimeter security, commercial security, border and port security, law enforcement and emergency responder communications, and wildlife preservation and control. The Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Get LRAD alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded LRAD from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRAD opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.36. LRAD has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. LRAD had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LRAD will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Anchin sold 25,000 shares of LRAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $78,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LRAD during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LRAD during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LRAD by 53.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LRAD by 306.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in LRAD during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRAD Company Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LRAD (LRAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.