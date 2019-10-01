LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 17.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,758. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

