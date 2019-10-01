LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 17.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,758. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

