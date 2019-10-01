LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.52% of LTC Properties worth $281,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in LTC Properties by 17.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other LTC Properties news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,068. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 63.58%. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

