Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00010974 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BigONE, Liqui and Upbit. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $257,312.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01019611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022257 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090823 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, BigONE, Binance, BiteBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

