Luxor Capital Group LP Increases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 110.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,020 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 8.2% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 1.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $200,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,868 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.69.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $256,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $13,652,948.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,516,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,781 shares of company stock worth $45,867,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,099. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day moving average of $229.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $158.29 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

