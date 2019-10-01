Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Receives $39.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Macerich alerts:

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $560,903.94. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 284,095 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,444.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Macerich by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,543,000 after buying an additional 123,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 78,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,366. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.18 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.