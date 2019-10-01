Mack Cali Realty Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CLI)

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Mack Cali Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Mack Cali Realty has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

CLI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.61 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 49.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLI. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

