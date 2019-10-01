Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stake Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $41,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $66.39. 28,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,549. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

