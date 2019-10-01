Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 16,562 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,286,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,576,000 after purchasing an additional 88,389 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,078,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 45,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.27 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,449. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,924.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,500 shares of company stock worth $718,425. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

