Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 214.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1,804.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 17,500.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.04.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,141. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $107.84 and a one year high of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

