Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 63.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $24,328,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $150,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,563 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

CLH traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

