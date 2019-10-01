Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 36,060 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Griffon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Griffon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Griffon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of GFF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.13. 27,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,238. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Griffon had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $574.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Griffon’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.