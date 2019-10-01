MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Director Acquires $663,500.00 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00.

Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,538. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $241.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.37.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNKD. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

