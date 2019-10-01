MARK.SPACE Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, BTC-Alpha and Liquid. MARK.SPACE has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $8,106.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000495 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000745 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MRK uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,976,757 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BTC-Alpha, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

