Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $124.37 on Friday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 14,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,762 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,135,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

