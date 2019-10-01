Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 4.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cascend Securities cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,092. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

