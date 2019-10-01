Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,019 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 231,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of VNM traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $16.32. 3,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.