Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases 19,067 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises approximately 3.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 51.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $55,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.37. 377,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,162. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

