Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). Matthews International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $379.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Matthews International by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.