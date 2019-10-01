Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Shares Down 12%

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5)’s stock price traded down 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.60 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.60 ($0.43), 3,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.06 ($0.48).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile (LON:MIG5)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

